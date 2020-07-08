Why Is Sourav Ganguly Called The God Of Offside In Cricket? Here Is The Answer To It

Sourav Ganguly has several iconic nicknames to his name. From the popular Dada to the iconic 'Prince of Calcutta', the former Indian captain is known by several names. However, out of all the nicknames bestowed upon Sourav Ganguly, none of them is perhaps more famous than “The God of the Offside”. On the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion, the question of 'Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?' has again picked up interest.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Opens Up About Sachin Tendulkar's Two 'comical' Requests For Him In 1992

Who is the God of Offside in cricket? Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?

(VIDEO CREDIT: Power of Nature/YouTube)

The answer of 'Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?' involves the repertoire of shots on the offside Sourav Ganguly had. The Sourav Ganguly offside shots have their own fan following, with fans and former cricketer in awe of the player’s ability to play shots. Sourav Ganguly offside shots have their own highlight reel online, with the player’s cover drives, square-cuts or square drives managing to find the gap even in the tightest of fields. Sourav Ganguly was renowned to make full room after going outside of leg-stump to pierce the ball above the 30-yard circle on the offside if the ball was bowled on leg or middle stump.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Relive MS Dhoni's Tribute In His Last Test Match; Watch Video

Who is the God of Offside in cricket? Sourav Ganguly

Several pundits have analysed Sourav Ganguly’s impeccable technique when it comes to playing shots on the offside while answering the question of 'Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?' The batsman’s tendency to get on the front foot while facing deliveries while bending his back leg opened up a lot of opportunities for the player to play strokes on the offside. Another reason Sourav Ganguly offside shots became so common was because he used to play the ball late, allowing him to cut on the offside.

Also Read: Angad Bedi Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sourav Ganguly; Calls Him 'God Of The Off Side'

Sourav Ganguly is also revered for his offside play is because of how the former Indian captain used to play spinners. One of the most iconic shots played by the batsman involved Ganguly going inside out, lifting the ball over the inner circle. The fact that Sourav Ganguly used to take a leg stump stance also helped him in opening up his offside, thus allowing him to play the majority of his offside shots easily. Here's a video clip that answers the question of 'Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?'

(VIDEO CREDIT: Star Sports YouTube)

Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Calls Delhi Capitals 'my Team' After IPL Team's 'Dadagiri Is Constant' Wish

While the former Indian captain was surely an exquisite player on the offside, the unique nickname was given to the player by a teammate. The nickname was given to the former India captain by Rahul Dravid. Rahul Dravid had once claimed that on the offside first there’s God and then there’s Sourav Ganguly. After many years, the quote made by Rahul Dravid still holds true, as many remember 'Why is Sourav Ganguly called the God of Offside in cricket?' On the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion, several fans have referred to the former Indian captain as the God of the Offside while wishing the player.

Image Courtesy: AP