Why Isn't Kedar Jadhav Playing For SRH Despite ₹2 Crore Outlay? IPL Fans Can't Understand

Veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is one of Sunrsiers Hyderabad's new recruits in IPL 2021, is yet to be included in SRH's Playing XI in the ongoing season. Jadhav has been warming the bench in all the three matches that the Orange Army has played so far.

As the Pune cricketer was once again benched during Hyderabad's game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, the fans could not keep calm and wondered why he was deprived of an opportunity to take to the field by his new franchise.

Why hasn't Kedar Jadhav played for SRH yet this IPL? Netizens flummoxed

You left the great Kedar Jadhav out, SRH! What else do you expect? #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/BoHd76gUJo — KhushiðŸŒ» (@khushhay) April 17, 2021

@JadhavKedar and #KaneWilliamson in dugout...and they have sent kids to face Mi's bowling line up...that too in death overs..... — vinay sabnis (@vinaysabnis) April 17, 2021

It sounds harsh may be but he is right. One experienced player like Kedar Jadhav could have changed the result. https://t.co/0yilpscwlX — No_One (@No_one_22_7) April 17, 2021

"Kedar Jadhav"

Did they buy him for 2 crore to make him sit on the bench? Doesn't make sense! pic.twitter.com/zRuTypfK6V — Raj Mohan (@raj_aarem) April 17, 2021

I feel like Kedar Jadhav would do better than Manish Pandey. Agree?#MIvSRH — Vinayak (@Vinayak__45) April 17, 2021

Inexperience can cost SRH batsmen their game, probably they missed Kedar Jadhav for his experience in manning chases...#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/2Mr14GGbvm — Learnzonepluss@gmail.com (@learnzonepluss) April 17, 2021

Jadhav, who was released by the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings was roped in by the 2016 winners for INR 2 crores in the IPL 2021 mini-auctions earlier this year.

SRH lose the plot despite a brisk start

Mumbai Indians posted a challenging total of 150/5 from their 20 overs on a difficult batting wicket at Chepauk after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored with 40 and was involved in a 55-run opening stand along with skipper Rohit Sharma (32). In the end, explosive middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard's (35*) pyrotechnics in the death overs propelled the five-time champions to a fighting total.

In reply, the Orange Army was cruising towards an easy win with captain Warner (36), and, Jonny Bairstow (43) added 67 runs for the first wicket before the latter's dismissal and once David Warner was run out courtesy of an outstanding piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya, Hyderabad suffered a dramatic collapse and it seemed to be all over for them when the scorecard read 104/5 in the 15th over.

However, middle-order batsman Vijay Shankar restored his team's hopes to a certain extent with an important 28 but, with the asking rate getting steeper and with no support from the other end, he was only waging a lone battle before his dismissal in the penultimate over. In the end, Trent Boult completed the proceedings by yorking tail-enders Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and, Khaleel Ahmed as the title-holders registered their second consecutive win with two balls to spare.

