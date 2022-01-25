'Why Mahi Bhai Is Not Saying A Lot': Hardik Reveals One Big Lesson He Learnt From MS Dhoni

On Friday, the new IPL franchise from Ahmedabad announced that they will sign former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the IPL 2022 season. Pandya will be leading the new franchise as their captain in the 2022 season. Heading to the Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022 ends Hardik Pandya's seven-year association with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. In an interview on the show Backstage with Boria, Pandya revealed some vital skills he learnt from former Team India skipper MS Dhoni. He talked about how Dhoni let Pandya make his own mistakes so that he could learn from them.

"Obviously I've learnt a lot from everyone, especially Mahi Bhai because when I went there I was a raw material you know the way he groomed me, the way he gave me a lot of freedom basically. He wanted me to make my own mistakes and learn. I genuinely thought because you know not many people know that in first-class cricket you generally have a senior guy who guides you in all the matches if you play Ranji trophy. I think 99.9% of the people who have come up to the Indian team have come through that sort of culture. When I came there I was like Mahendra Singh Dhoni is there so everything will be looked after. But, at that time, I thought why he’s not saying a lot of things. I thought he’ll tell me to bowl here or bowl there. Later, I realized he wanted me to learn on my own so, I can survive more," said Pandya on Backstage with Boria.

Ahmedabad reveal their three players for IPL 2022

The Ahmedabad franchise signed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore, while Shubman Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will be playing for the same team. Hardik Pandya during his seven-season stay at Mumbai Indians amassed 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91 and also picked 42 wickets at a strike rate of 20.69. Pandya will be leading the Ahmedabad franchise for the IPL 2022 season and will look to be successful.

Image: PTI