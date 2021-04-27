'Why Marcus Stoinis Bowled The 20th Over?': DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Responds After Defeat

In a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Delhi Capitals by 1 run at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, the RCB moved to the top of the points table. DC lost the match by only 1 run, however, questions raised on him that why did not he bowled out leg-spinner Amit Mishra and gave Marcus Stoinis the last over who proved to be too expensive.

During the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant expressed his disappointment of not winning the match and also shared his thoughts that why he did not bowl out Amit Mishra and gave the last over to Marcus Stoinis. "In the end, the spinners were not getting the help which we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and want to improve each and every day," said Rishabh Pant.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant inning, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short," added Rishabh Pant.

Talking about the thrilling encounter, Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited Virat Kohli-led side to bat first. It was all going well for the Delhi Capitals when the South African stalwart AB de Villiers unleased his power-hitting ability and amassed 75 runs off 42 balls. It was de Villiers who smashed Stoinis for more than 20 runs in the final over. For his explosive inning de Villiers was chosen as the player of the match.

AB de Villiers' innings was absolutely top-notch says Virat Kohli

During the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Virat Kohli hailed AB de Villiers for his match-winning knock and said, "We lost wickets but AB went berserk and then in the last few overs while bowling Hetmyer got hold of a few, otherwise we were in control. choose to be optimistic, but captaining for too long does make you nervous. I invariably go with the gut feel of the bowler. AB doesn't like me saying this, but he hasn't played competitive cricket for 5 months, and given that, AB's innings was absolutely top-notch as he has done time and again for us."

(Image Credits: iplt20.com/ipl)