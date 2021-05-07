Last Updated:

'Why No Bhuvi?': Netizens 'shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dropped For WTC & England Tour

Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed spectacular performance against England in the T20I and ODI series recently, he was out of action for several months due to injury

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Credits: PTI


BCCI on Friday unveiled the 20-man squad of Team India who will be boarding to the United Kingdom for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final and 5 match test series against England. Although BCCI has awarded the players who have performed well for India in recent times, their call to drop pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not gone well on social media. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback in the IPL, was not included in the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in terrific form recently. He showed spectacular performance against England in the T20I and ODI series recently. Bhuvneshwar was out of action for several months after suffering an injury during IPL 2020 last year in October. However, the right-arm pacer made a great comeback against England. In the ODI series, he scalped 6 wickets in three matches. In the T20I series, 'Bhuvi' bagged 4 wickets in 5 games and bowled with a great economy.

Following this people on Twitter started expressing their disappointment and shock over Bhuvneshwar's exclusion. Some asked questions from the BCCI while some backed the Indian cricket board's decision as the Indian swing bowler often faces fitness issues. 

READ | ECB responds on being urged to host IPL 2021 in England; makes key reveal on BCCI strategy

 

Harsha Bhogle Raises A Key Point As Kuldeep Yadav's 'free Fall'

Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and analyzed the 20-man squad selected by the BCCI. The Indian commentator outlined that India will be touring England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya not bowling, it was clear that he would not make the team, however, BCCI not selecting Kuldeep Yadav has what made him sad. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues."

READ | BCCI gets endorsement on IPL's bio bubble from South African players; 'never felt at risk'

India Full Squad For WTC & England Tour: 

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance). 

READ | BCCI's 20-man India squad for World Test Championship & England OUT; newbies on standby

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | Harsha Bhogle raises a key point as Kuldeep Yadav's 'free fall' costs him Team India spot

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND