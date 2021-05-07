'Why No Bhuvi?': Netizens 'shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dropped For WTC & England Tour

BCCI on Friday unveiled the 20-man squad of Team India who will be boarding to the United Kingdom for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final and 5 match test series against England. Although BCCI has awarded the players who have performed well for India in recent times, their call to drop pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not gone well on social media. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback in the IPL, was not included in the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in terrific form recently. He showed spectacular performance against England in the T20I and ODI series recently. Bhuvneshwar was out of action for several months after suffering an injury during IPL 2020 last year in October. However, the right-arm pacer made a great comeback against England. In the ODI series, he scalped 6 wickets in three matches. In the T20I series, 'Bhuvi' bagged 4 wickets in 5 games and bowled with a great economy.

Following this people on Twitter started expressing their disappointment and shock over Bhuvneshwar's exclusion. Some asked questions from the BCCI while some backed the Indian cricket board's decision as the Indian swing bowler often faces fitness issues.

Not including @ImBhuvi in WTC final is a bit shocking to hear.....Now let's see the reaction of the Indian selectors when their mainstream bowlers struggles to swing the ball even on England pitches....#Bhuvi #swingking #WTCfinal — Adarsh Mallarapu (@AdarshMallarap3) May 7, 2021

I definitely know that Bhuvi has fitness issue at times

But the thing I am saying out is

He played T20s and Odi's against England and he was fit

He was fit in ipl also(yes not in 2 matches) but then he was Good

That's what, if Bhuvi has fitness issue bcci have to clear that — Devanshu Maheshwari (@Devanshu1973) May 7, 2021

It's a 6 day WTC Final, Pandya should have been picked as u need more all-rounders to play more overs, one who bat more overs will be the winner. Pujara will be the key factor.Would have taken both Bhuvi & Pandya in the XI both swing's & may bat for the crucial end of the innings — mathew abraham (@mathewcbabraham) May 7, 2021

Being Bhuvi Fan it Hurts ! Some Injuries and You will lose you place ! BCCI should back their senior players ! Really Shocked! #Bhuvi #BhuvneshwarKumar — Pranjal Chaurasia (@PranjalChaura18) May 7, 2021

Harsha Bhogle Raises A Key Point As Kuldeep Yadav's 'free Fall'

Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and analyzed the 20-man squad selected by the BCCI. The Indian commentator outlined that India will be touring England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya not bowling, it was clear that he would not make the team, however, BCCI not selecting Kuldeep Yadav has what made him sad. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues."

India Full Squad For WTC & England Tour:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

