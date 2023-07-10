'Why not give Virat Kohli captaincy again?': Ex-chief selector's straight message for BCCI

Indian Cricket team has had a change of captaincy a number of times. The likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have successfully handled the leadership mantle in the past. Ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma has a big challenge as the Men in Blue are termed as the favourites on their home soil. Due to India's continuous failure in the ICC events, the captaincy debate has been at its peak in the recent past.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma is currently leading the Indian side across all the three formats

The five time IPL champion skipper received a lot of flak for India's display in the WTC final

India are also scheduled to take part in a prolonged series with West Indies which kick starts on 12th July

MSK Prasad backs Virat Kohli to be Rohit Sharma's successor

Rohit Sharma's age could be a defining factor when it comes to India's captaincy succession as the 36 year old has entered the twilight part of his career.

There is a possibility that Rohit bids adieu after the next ICC Cricket World Cup so a void would be opened. Hardik Pandya will likely be the natural heir to Rohit but former Chief Selector MSK Prasad has a different take. In an interview with Khel Now, Prasad bats for Virat Kohli as he quoted the example of Ajinkya Rahane who recently returned to the squad.

“Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don’t know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don’t know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option”.

Will Hardik Pandya replace Rohit Sharma in ODIs?

He was also quizzed about the possibility of Hardik Pandya's chances to replace Rohit as the limited over captain. He replied, “I don’t know if I can answer this question. I don’t know the mindset of the selectors. Usually the mindset of the selectors should be now with the WTC cycle it should be a clear cycle, that’s how the mindset should be”.

Hardik will be seen donning the captaincy hat once again in T20Is against West Indies while Suryakumar Yadav will play as his deputy.