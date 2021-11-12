Why Ravi Shastri Passionately Says BCCI Is 'the Best Sporting Organisation In India'

Over the past few years, Team India achieved tremendous amounts of success under outgoing Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli's captaincy. For example, they became the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard when they won the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Following wins in several bilateral series, both home and away, they also made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC), when they lost to New Zealand but remain the world's highest-ranked test side.

Despite such successes, Shastri's leadership has also come to be questioned many times for results. It was even claimed in some quarters that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) replaced him and Kohli because they became 'too big', and in some cases, speculation about him having a terse relationship with the board's president Sourav Ganguly have also done the rounds. In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief, however, the 59-year old denied having any bad-blood with the BCCI and called it the most successful sports organization in the country, explaining his case for the same.

Ravi Shastri calls BCCI India's most successful sports organization

While speaking to Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shastri explained his reason for stepping down as Team India's Head Coach and denied speculations that the BCCI no longer wanted him. When Arnab asked Shastri if the BCCI was insistent on sending him and Virat Kohli a message that they were both replaceable, the former Head Coach responded by stating,

"Not at all. We both were going in any case. So where is the question of sending someone to replace us? It was way before the tournament. It was loud and clear to the world that we were going. So that is out of the way."

Shastri then went on to explain why he believes BCCI is India's best and most successful sports administrative body even though several people may point fingers at them for various reasons. Speaking of the BCCI, he said, "It is the best. It is the most successful organization that has run sport in our country in the last 50 years.". Shastri then went on to state that he was not claiming so because he has been a part of the organization, but because 'it is a fact.'

The former Head Coach then used the example of how funds coming into India because of tournaments such as the IPL are a sign that the BCCI has been successful in their operations. "When the bucks come in like it comes in for the IPL. Like it comes in now with the two new teams coming in" is a sign of BCCI's success. He ended his point by stating that if people were to look at what Indian cricket has done in the last 40 years in all aspects (performance, financially, structure, etc.), they are better than any other board.

BCCI raised $1.7 billion via bids for two new teams

The BCCI raised a staggering $1.7 billion via bids after the sale of rights for the two new franchises in the men's IPL. Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Ventures Ltd. placed a successful bid of Rs. 7,090 crore to buy the Lucknow franchise, while CVC Capital Partners purchased the Ahmedabad team by offering Rs 5,625 crore. With reports also suggesting that the BCCI are looking to launch a women's IPL, it clearly shows the progress that India's cricketing organization has made. Considering their success, few would question Ravi Shastri's claims of them being India's best organization in sport.