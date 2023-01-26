'Why Should I Listen To You': Ex-fielding Coach Opens Up On Interaction With R Ashwin

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has opened up on the first interaction he had with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Sridhar explained in his autobiography, Coaching Beyond - My Days with the Indian Cricket Team, how Ashwin made him understand what coaching really is and how much coaching is required for different individuals.

Sridhar opens up on his first interaction with Ashwin

In his autobiography, R Sridhar explained how he was 'struck' by one of the first conversations he had with Ravichandran Ashwin. Speaking of the conversation he had with the star Indian spinner, Sridhar added, "Non-confrontationally, he asked me, 'If you don't mind, Sridhar sir, why should I listen to you and follow the fielding drills you suggest? Why should I do what you are asking me to?"

Sridhar then went on to explain what Ashwin told him further by adding, "From 2011 to 2014, we had Trevor Penney as the fielding coach. Now you have come in, you will be there for let's say two to three years. You will say something; you will go away. Then a new fielding coach will come. If I am honest, in the next three years, I have a lot at stake. I should be convinced that what you are saying is going to work for me. It should help my game, otherwise, why should I listen to you?"

The former Indian fielding coach concluded his remarks by explaining how this conversation with Ashwin helped him understand what coaching really is. "We knew each other quite well by then, and I immediately got where he was coming from," added Sridhar. "His questions set me thinking: how much should I coach? What is coaching really?"

