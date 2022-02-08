'Why Should Smith & Warner Be Only Two?': Warne Hints At Possible Sandpaper Gate Cover-up

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has raised queries on Cricket Australia and questioned if they have covered up the truth about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. His comments came close in the heels of Justin langer's exit from the team as the head coach.

"We still don't know the truth about what actually happened at Sandpapergate. Does Cricket Australia know the truth? Do they? Do the same people know the truth about Sandpapergate? Are they hiding anything? We've seen that the bowling cartel, as they call themselves, or 'Winx' and 'GOAT' and all these unbelievable nicknames they have for themselves. These guys wrote a letter saying they had no knowledge of whatever went on," Warne said during a conversation with the Follow-On Podcast.

'Sandpapergate' created ripples after Cameron Bancroft was caught ball-tampering with sandpaper during a Test match against South Africa and upon investigation, it emerged that captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both involved in the scandal and were banned for a period of one year by Cricket Australia.

Warne further wondered if what has been put to public information is all that or if there is more to it and said that the truth shall be unfolded "That might be correct. But if it's not and they've done that, there are all sorts of whispers or rumours that we all have heard. And one day the truth will come out. Does Cricket Australia know the truth? Is it the truth that we've heard? Why should Steve Smith and David Warner be the only two? Who knows. But the truth will come out," he added.

Shane Warne further pointed out at the Tim Paine incident and said that Cricket Australia "They knew about Tim Paine and still allowed him to captain Australia and swept it under the carpet. When someone found out they just threw him under the bus. What is this organisation doing?"

Shane Warne hits out at CA over Justin Langer's treatment

"All of us who have played with Justin, we are not coming out because he's our friend or a great cricketer or a Hall of Famer. We are coming out because it's the treatment of the coach. Forget it's Justin Langer. It's just the treatment of Cricket Australia and the way they have handled the coach of the Australian cricket team. It's been pathetic."

