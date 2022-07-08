Why So Many Team India Skippers In 2022? Rohit Sharma Answers Former ENG Captain's Query

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made his long-awaited return to the cricket field for the Men In Blue during the 1st T20I against England on Thursday, which was his first appearance for the squad in over three months. India defeated England by a big margin of 50 runs at Southampton, riding high on Hardik Pandya’s 51 off 33 balls, followed by his own bowling figures of 4/33. Meanwhile, during the toss ahead of the match, Rohit Sharma was questioned by former England captain Michael Atherton regarding his stance on the frequent change of guards in Indian captaincy in recent months.

Responding to the question, Rohit referred to the hectic schedule and hinted towards the changes being a part of the squad’s tactics, leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. India has been led by Rohit, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik in T20Is in 2022. At the same time, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have also led the Indian Test squad.

“It's something we have prepared. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding that players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play. Exciting times, these guys have been here for a while playing in Ireland and played a couple of games here as well,” Rohit said at the toss.

A look at Team India's change in captaincy-

While Rohit was rested for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa in June, an injury to KL Rahul forced Rishabh Pant to be appointed as the skipper. Rishabh’s deputy in the series, Hardik Pandya then led the team in a 2-match T20I series against Ireland. With Rohit testing positive for the Covid-19, Bumrah was elevated to the role of the skipper in the 5th Test match against England.

Earlier in the year, Kohli led India in the away Test series against the Proteas side while Rahul led the team in one Test match and the ODI series during the same tour. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the squad for the 3-match ODI series against West Indies, which is being led by veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan. At the same time, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will be essaying the role of Dhawan’s deputy.

