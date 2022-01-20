Why The Ongoing IND Vs SA ODI Series Will Not Impact ICC World Cup 2023 Qualification

The three-match one-day international series between India and South Africa got underway at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. It has been learnt that the ongoing series is not part of the ICC Super League, which has been designed to help with the qualification process of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. So, why isn't the ODI series between India and South Africa included in the Super League?

The league was launched in July 2020 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to serve as a part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process. The league consists of a total of 13 teams, including the Netherlands, which qualified for the competition after winning the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship.

Each of the thirteen teams must play an ODI series against eight of the remaining twelve teams, according to the rules. Four of the eight ODI series should be played at home, while the other four should be played away. Each series should consist of three One-Day Internationals, and each team must play a total of 24 games in the league. The remaining games should not be counted as a part of the League if a series consists of more than three ODI matches.

India and South Africa were initially slated to play their three ODI Super League games in March last year; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was postponed and will now be played at a later date in 2022. This is the reason why the ongoing series between India and South Africa is not part of the ICC Super League. Nevertheless, India have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup as the country has the hosting rights for the next edition of the marquee event.

As far as the ongoing ODI series between India and South Africa is concerned, the hosts won the first match by a margin of 31 runs. Batting first, South Africa scored 296 runs, courtesy of two centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, respectively. In reply, India were restricted by the South African bowlers to 265/8 in 50 overs. The second ODI match is scheduled to take place on January 21.

