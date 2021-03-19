'Why There Can't Be An 'I Don't Know' Call, It Is Similar To Umpire's Call': Virat Kohli

India in the fourth T20 defeated England by a narrow margin of 8 runs and leveled the 5 match series by 2-2. However, Suryakumar Yadav's controversial decision has left captain Virat Kohli seeking answers from the rule-makers of cricket that why can't there be 'I don't know' as a soft signal for the umpires?

English Captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and yet again invited India to bat first. India in response scored a competitive total of 185 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. For India, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer shined. However, during the match, some doubtful decisions started a debate of the umpires' soft signal.

Batting for the first time for India, Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive inning of 57 runs off 31 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. While India was losing wickets at regular intervals from one-end, Suryakumar Yadav was dominating the English bowlers from the other end.

Suryakumar Yadav's controversial decision

Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the pavilion after a controversial call made by the third umpire following a catch claimed by Dawid Malan in the 14th over of India's innings. Suryakumar Yadav on the ball of Sam Curran played a scoop shot which was caught by Dawid Malan, however, the catch was not clean and therefore the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire giving the soft signal as out. When the catch was checked by the third umpire, it was seen that some part of the ball was touching the ground, still, the third umpire gave Suryakumar out due to lack of conclusive evidence.

Again, when Washington Sundar came to bat, he was caught by leg-spinner Adil Rashid fielding at the third man. However, the decision was again referred as Rashid was close to the boundary rope. Still, the soft signal was given out, and therefore due to lack of conclusive evidence Sundar was given out by the third umpire.

'I don't know call similar to umpire's call as well'

After India defeated England at the fourth T20I, Virat Kohli in the presentation ceremony expressed his views on the controversial decisions of Suryakumar Yadav and umpires giving out as a soft signal.

Kohli said, "There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn't sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from the square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes that important and it becomes tricky. I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire's call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games."

"We were on the receiving side today, and tomorrow it could be some other team. You want these ironed out and keep the game really simple and linear. It isn't ideal in high-pressure games and we want a lot of clarity on the field," added Captain Virat Kohli.

'Aggravated my quad a little bit'

Virat Kohli was forced to sit out after he suffered a mini injury during fielding. In the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma acted as stand-in captain in the last four overs of the match.

On this Kohli said, "I ran for a ball and threw it and I just aggravated my quad a little bit and I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury. We have another game in two days and I took the smart decision of going out."

Now, India is all set to take England in the final match of the T20 series on March 20 at the Narendra Modi stadium.