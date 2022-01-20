Why Venkatesh Iyer Didn't Bowl In 1st ODI Against South Africa? Dhawan Reveals Real Reason

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday explained why Venkatesh Iyer wasn't used as a bowling option in the first ODI match against South Africa. Dhawan, while speaking at the post-match press conference, said that Iyer didn't get to bowl because the spinners did a brilliant job and the pitch had some turn in it. Dhawan said that the idea was to bring back the main bowlers to get a breakthrough when the wickets were not falling in the middle overs, which didn't work out.

"We didn't need him since the spinners bowled brilliantly and the ground had some turn. Fast bowlers were mostly used in the end. When the wickets were not falling in the middle overs, our plan was to bring back our main bowlers to get the breakthrough, but we were unable to do so. In the end, it was important to bring our main bowlers, such as our spinners, to the game again," Dhawan said at the press conference.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers including Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra criticised the decision to not use Iyer as the sixth bowling option in the first ODI. Gambhir said that Iyer should have at least got 5-6 overs to bowl if he has been added to the squad as an all-rounder. Chopra agreed with Gambhir and said, "It seems only you and I are looking at him that way."

Iyer shot to fame late last year after a magnificent debut in the Indian Premier League, where he impressed one and all with his amazing all-round skills.

Iyer not only played some brilliant knocks for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an opener but also picked wickets for his side in crunch situations. On the back of his impressive performance in the IPL, Iyer received his maiden international call-up in November to play in the T20I series against New Zealand. However, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder failed to make an immediate mark at the international level as he scored just 36 runs in the three T20Is that he played.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

As far as the first ODI match is concerned, India lost by 31 runs as the KL Rahul-led side failed to chase a target of 297 runs. Batting first, the Proteas made 296 runs on the back of two outstanding centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen.

While Bavuma scored 110 runs before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, Van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 129 runs off just 96 balls. Bumrah picked two wickets for India and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped one wicket.

In reply, India were restricted for 265/8 in 50 overs. After skipper KL Rahul was dismissed early by Aiden Markram, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for India by forging a crucial 2nd wicket partnership. Dhawan was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for a well-made 79 off 84 balls.

Kohli, on the other hand, scored yet another ODI half-century before he was dismissed for 51 by Tabraiz Shamsi. No other Indian batter could fire after Dhawan and Kohli's dismissal, except for Shardul Thakur, who made an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls in the end but in vain. Van der Dussen was awarded the player of the match award for his outstanding innings.

Image: BCCI