Why Virat Kohli Is 'world's Best Cricket Captain'? Former India Batter Explains

After impressive wins in Gabba, the Oval and Lord's, Virat Kohli led Team India to another brilliant overseas victory against South Africa at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Thursday. As a result of the win, Kohli became the first Asian captain to lead his side to a victory at this venue, thereby helping India conquer another fortress. The Kohli-led side registered a decisive 113 run win against the Proteas in the first Test of the three-match IND vs SA series.

Following the team's emphatic victory, former Indian batter Vinod Kambli took to his social media handle to explain why he believes Kohli is one of the best captains in the world. His Koo post comes shortly after the 33-year old was unceremoniously stripped of the ODI captaincy by the BCCI.

IND vs SA: Kambli explains why Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain

After India registered a monumental win against South Africa at Centurion, Vinod Kambli took to his official Koo account to give special praise to captain Virat Kohli. The former batter stated that while there may be ongoing discussions about changing the captaincy, Kohli continues to prove that he is a fantastic leader. However, while the 49-year old acknowledged that Kohli needs to improve upon his batting, he insisted that the 33-year old will get to his old best as the series progresses.

India vs South Africa upcoming schedule

After India's decisive 113 runs win in the first IND vs SA Test, the 2nd Test will take place from January 3 to 7 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game will commence live at 1:30 PM IST each day. Meanwhile, the third and final Test will take place from January 11 to 15 at Newlands in Cape Town. The match will commence live at 2:00 PM IST each day.

How to watch India vs South Africa live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch India vs South Africa Test series live can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the remaining Tests can be viewed on the social media handles of the two teams.