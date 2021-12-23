Why Was Ajaz Patel Dropped For Bangladesh Test Series Despite 10-fer Against India?

New Zealand on Thursday announced a 13-member squad for its upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, which starts on January 1 in Mount Maunganui. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who missed his last Test match against India in Mumbai, has been ruled out due to an elbow injury. Tom Latham has been named the captain for the entire series. However, what has caught everyone's attention is that spinner Ajaz Patel has been left out of the 13-man squad despite his heroics in India.

During the second Test match against India earlier this month, Ajaz Patel scripted history by becoming only the third player to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. Patel achieved the milestone while bowling in the first innings of the second Test match in Mumbai, which is also the place of birth for the New Zealand cricketer. Following Patel's impressive 10-wicket-haul it was expected that the left-arm spinner would be an automatic selection for New Zealand's next assignment against Bangladesh.

Why was Patel not selected?

As per Blackcaps Head Coach Gary Stead, Patel has been dropped for the Tests against Bangladesh because of the conditions that will be present at home. The conditions in New Zealand historically favour swing bowlers. Stead said the players selected for the upcoming series are the best options available for them to take on Bangladesh at home.

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we’ve always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home," Blackcaps coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The two-match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh is scheduled to start on January 1 followed by the second Test in Christchurch. Both games will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand's squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Bangladesh's squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali.

(Image: bcci.tv)