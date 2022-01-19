Why Was New Zealand's Limited Overs Tour Of Australia Delayed For 3rd Consecutive Time?

Blackcaps tour of Australia for a white-ball series, which was initially scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 9, has been postponed. The visit has been postponed until further notice, according to a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC), in light of new guidelines issued by the Jacinda Ardern government following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

NZC chief executive David White said the tour has been postponed due to uncertainty about when the team would be able to return as a mandatory 10-day isolation regulation for incoming travellers has been imposed in New Zealand. The NZC and Cricket Australia had even agreed to prolong the tour in order to push the date for their return, according to White, but the Ardern administration failed to provide certainty on whether they would be permitted back into the country.

"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of strategy from the Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers. NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand, in the hope that might be more achievable for the Government. But we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this, either.” NZC chief executive David White said in his statement.

"We are extremely disappointed that we won't be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series. We thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time," CA chief Nick Hockley said in his statement.

New Zealand's tour of Australia

Australia and New Zealand were slated to play a three-match ODI series from January 30 to February 5 followed by a one-off T20 international on February 8. It is the third consecutive year that a white-ball series between New Zealand and Australia has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a three-match T20I series between Australia and New Zealand, scheduled for March, is still going forward as planned.

The cancellation of the bilateral series between the trans-Tasman nations means that Australia will now play against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series due to start in Sydney on February 11.

