Why Will Rajeev Shukla Step Down As BCCI Vice-President? Read To Find Out

The BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla will reportedly step down from his post after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 18. Shukla and 27 others took oath as Rajya Sabha members on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday.

Why is Rajeev Shukla likely to step down as BCCI Vice-president?

According to InsideSport, BCCI's ratified constitution states that no public servant can hold a post on India's cricketing board. Hence, it is believed that an announcement for the same is likely to be made on Thursday during BCCI's Apex Council Meeting.

According to Rule 7.2, "The Vice-President shall officiate in the President’s absence when the President is unavailable; The Vice-President shall exercise such functions and duties as he may be empowered with, by the General Body or the Apex Council." The President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer have been designated as office-bearers of the BCCI. The constitution also prevents any office bearers to continue as BCCI officials if they assume any role as a public servant.

Other members to take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, and daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday took oath along with nearly 26 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members. A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani were the others in the list.

Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, and V Vijendra Prasad also took the oath on Monday. Renowned former athlete PT Usha (from Kerala) and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja (from Tamil Nadu) could not be present in the Rajya Sabha to take the oath due to some reasons.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki. The House also paid homage to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

