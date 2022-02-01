WI Batters Stage Impossible Turnaround To Notch Up 25 Runs In Super Over Against SA

The West Indies women’s cricket team defeated the South Africa women after winning the super over in fashion in the second ODI match of the four-match series on Sunday. Batting first in the match being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the hosts amassed 160 runs at the loss of 10 wickets in the first innings. Chasing the modest target, the Windies women were also bowled out on the score of 160 runs in the second innings, which called for a super over to decide the winner.

West Indies women script incredible comeback in the super over

Batting first in the super over, Deandra Dottin took a double off the first ball of the match, before hitting the next two for consecutive fours. She further took the score ahead by hitting the fourth ball for a six and running a triple in the next. Caribbean batter Hayley Matthews found herself on the strike in the final ball and finished it off by hitting another six, setting a challenging target of 26 runs.

Replying to the super over target, Chloe Tyron initiated the proceedings for the Proteas by hitting a six in the first ball, before handing over the strike to Tazmin Brits by stealing a single in the second. Brits hit the next two balls for two consecutive fours and ran a double in the second last ball of the over. With the match already in their bag, Matthews dismissed Brits in the final ball and successfully marched to victory.

Chinelle Henry gets the player of the match award

Chinelle Henry was rewarded with the player of the match award for her effort to return with the figures of 2/32 in the first innings, followed by her knock of 26 runs off 28 balls in the second. Alongside Henry, Chedean Nation, skipper Stafanie Taylor, and opener Deandra Dottin also contributed with crucial knocks. At the same time, the clinical bowling effort by the visitors in the first innings was a result of the bowling unit’s effort as all five bowlers used returned with two wickets each to their name.

The hosts end up on the losing side despite a clinical show by Ayabonga Khaka

In the meantime, Proteas skipper Sune Luus scored the maximum runs for the hosts by hitting 46 runs off 52 balls. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Brits contributed with 25 runs each, while all other batters failed to cross the 20-run mark. Meanwhile, Ayabonga Khaka was the epitome of the Proteas bowling unit as she dismissed five batters by giving away just 26 runs in eight overs. Masabata Klaas and Sune Luus contributed with two wickets each, while Ismail chipped in with one wicket. Having finished on the losing side in the 2nd ODI, the hosts now have a 1-0 trail in the four-match series, as the first ODI earlier finished with no result.

(Instagram Image: @cricket_south_africa)