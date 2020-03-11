WI-L Vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11, All Road Safety World Series Match Info

South Africa Legends will face West Indies Legends in the fourth match of the Road Safety World Series 2020. The WI-L vs SA-L match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM IST. Jonty Rhodes will captain South Africa and Brian Lara will lead West Indies in the WI-L vs SA-L live match. Here is the WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction, WI-L vs SA-L match prediction, WI-L vs SA-L playing 11 to form the WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and other WI-L vs SA-L live match details.

WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the WI-L vs SA-L Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the WI-L vs SA-L playing 11 and WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 team will be formed -

WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: South Africa Legends -

Jonty Rhodes (captain), Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Herschelle Gibbs, Martin van Jaarsveld, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Lance Klusener, Johan van der Wath, Ryan McLaren, Paul Harris, Garnett Kruger, and Roger Telemachus.

WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: West Indies Legends -

Brian Lara (captain), Ridley Jacobs (wicketkeeper), Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Danza Hyatt, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Dinanath Ramnarine, Samuel Badree, and Adam Sanford.

WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 team: WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction

Here is the WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (captain), Daren Ganga, Brian Lara, Herschelle Gibbs (vice-captain), Jonty Rhodes

All-Rounders: Carl Hooper, Albie Morkel

Bowlers: Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Johan van der Wath

Note: Please keep in mind that the WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

WI-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: WI-L vs SA-L match prediction

West Indies' last match was against India Legends and their opponents won the game by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Daren Ganga. Their best bowlers were Sulieman Benn and Carl Hooper. This is South Africa's first match in the tournament and some of their key players will be Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, and Johan van der Wath.

The WI-L vs SA-L live match can be expected to be won by West Indies Legends, according to our WI-L vs SA-L match prediction.

WI-L vs SA-L live

The WI-L vs. SA-L live match will be broadcast live on the Colors Cineplex channel on television. On the internet, the match can be live-streamed on Voot and JioTV.

