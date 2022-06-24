WI Legend Praises 24-year-old Batter Waiting For India Cap: 'Averages 81 In FC Cricket'

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are currently up against each other in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match started with Mumbai winning the toss and deciding to bat first, scoring 374/10 in 127.4 overs. Meanwhile, 24-year-old batter Sarfaraz Khan hit the fourth century of the season for Mumbai, as he was the last Mumbai batter to be dismissed.

1⃣3⃣4⃣ Runs

2⃣4⃣3⃣ Balls

1⃣3⃣ Fours

2⃣ Sixes



Sarfaraz Khan put on a fantastic show with the bat and scored a fine ton in the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final. 👏 👏 #MPvMUM | @MumbaiCricAssoc



Watch his knock 🎥 🔽https://t.co/UNQnmA3SyU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 23, 2022

Sarfaraz received praises from all corners of the cricketing world for his astonishing knock, despite the fact that no batters from the team’s middle-order managed to stay in the middle. West Indies cricket legend Ian Bishop also revealed his thoughts on Sarfaraz’s knock and mentioned that he has had a remarkable run in first-class cricket so far. Sarfaraz has scored a total of 2351 runs in a total of 24 first-class games so far, with an average of 81.06.

“Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable,” Bishop tweeted. Alongside the impressive average, Sarfaraz has displayed his big-hitting skills at many times. He has hit the maximum of 301* runs in an innings, while having a total of seven centuries and half-centuries so far. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in December 2014 as a teenager.

Watch Sarfaraz Khan reaching his century in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final:

Madhya Pradesh look strong in the second innings

Coming back to the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw and Yashsvi Jaiswal provided the team a strong start, before Shaw’s dismissal on an individual score of 47 runs off 79 balls. Jaiswal scored 78 runs in 163 balls and witnessed the dismissals of Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parkar before walking back to the pavilion, which further reduced Mumbai to 185/4.

Sarfaraz then went to hold one end and become the team’s last wicket to fall on Day 2. However, Madhya Pradesh were upfront with their approach in the second innings, as Yash Dubey and Subham Sharma have already reached their individual centuries ahead of Tea on Day 3. Both batters have added over 200 runs to MP’s score so far, as the team stands at 250/1 in 82 overs.

