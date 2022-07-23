WI Need 8 Off 2, Sanju Samson Becomes The Saviour With Brilliant Diving Stop; Watch

India and West Indies squared off in the first One-Day International of their three-match series on Friday. India won the match by 3 runs despite West Indies coming close to the target of 309 runs. Mohammed Siraj deserves credit for India's victory in the series opener as he maintained composure in the final over to prevent the West Indies batters from scoring 15 runs off the last six deliveries. However, Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper for India, is another player who deserves recognition in addition to Siraj.

Samson saved a boundary and kept West Indies from gaining the upper hand over Siraj in the last over of the second innings. West Indies had already scored seven runs off the first four deliveries and needed 8 more runs in the final two balls.

Siraj attempted to pitch the fifth ball down the leg side to Romario Shepherd but instead produced a wide delivery. Samson's incredible dive to his left prevented the ball from escaping for a boundary and helped India save some critical runs. Samson's brilliant effort with the gloves is earning him some praise on social media.

Sanju Samson’s stop was the difference in the end. 100% boundary. And that would’ve been Game Windies. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 22, 2022

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran chose to field first after winning the toss earlier in the match. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India. They registered a 119-run partnership before Gill was run out for 64 off 53 balls. Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer then formed a new partnership, raising the score to 213. Dhawan was ultimately dismissed for 97 off 99 balls. Iyer was the next man out, having been caught for 54 off 57 balls. Both Dhawan and Iyer were removed by Gudakesh Motie.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson were then dismissed for 13 and 12 runs, respectively. Romario Shepherd trapped Iyer LBW, while Akeal Hosein clean bowled Yadav. Alzarri Joseph then bowled out Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel for scores of 27 and 21 runs, respectively. India finished the innings with 308/7 on the board.

West Indies scored 305/6 in response. After Shai Hope was cheaply dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks formed a critical partnership for the home team. Brooks hit 46 off 61 balls, while Mayers scored 75 off 68 balls. Brandon King then hammered 54 off 66 balls for another half-century for the West Indies. Nicholas Pooran hit 25 in 26 balls before being removed by Siraj.

Hosein and Shepherd then formed a vital partnership that allowed West Indies to come closer to the target. However, Hosein and Shepherd were unable to finish the game due to India's precision in the death overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur all secured two wickets for India. Dhawan's amazing knock earned him the player of the match award.

Image: Twitter/@AmitSin32836479