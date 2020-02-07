WI-U19 Vs AU-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup Predictions And All Match Details

Australia Under-19s will face West Indies Under-19s in the 5th place playoff of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday, February 7 at 1:30 PM IST. Mackenzie Harvey will captain Australia U19s and Kimani Melius will lead West Indies U19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Australia Under-19s:

Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Liam Scott, Sam Fanning, Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Marshall, Bradley Simpson, Matthew Willans, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Connor Sully.

West Indies Under-19s:

Kimani Melius (captain), Leonardo Julien (wicketkeeper), Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, and Avinash Mahabirsingh.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Leonardo Julien, Patrick Rowe

Batsmen: Kimani Melius, Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Sam Fanning

All-Rounders: Tanveer Sangha (captain), Nyeem Young (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Pattrick, Connor Sully

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Form Guide

Australia ended up being second in Group B with two wins out of three games. Their last match was against Afghanistan and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Sam Fanning and Lachlan Hearne. Their best bowlers were Liam Scott and Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies ended up being first in Group B with three wins out of three games. Their last match was against South Africa and they won it by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Kimani Melius and Antonio Morris. Their best bowlers were Matthew Patrick and Ashmead Nedd.

Australia are the favourites to win this match.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.