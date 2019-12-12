WI-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies Under-19s will face the England Under-19s in the fifth match of the Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday, December 12 at 6:30 PM IST. Kimani Melius will captain the West Indies Under-19s and George Balderson will lead the England Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 squads

West Indies Under-19: Kimani Melius (Captain), Leonardo Julian (Wicketkeeper), Mbeki Joseph, Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Searles, Ashmead Nedd, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh and Daniel Beckford.

England Under-19: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Tom Clark, Lewis Goldsworthy, Dan Mousley, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, George Hill, Luke Hollmand and Sam Young.

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Leonardo Julian

Batsmen: Tom Clark, Dan Mousley, Kevlon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie

All-Rounders: Kasey Aldridge (captain), Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young

Bowlers: George Balderson (vice-captain), Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Searles

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

West Indies U-19 are currently second in the tri-series standings with 1 win out of 3 games. Their last game was against the Sri Lanka Under-19s and the latter won by 1 wicket. WI's best batsmen were Jayden Seales and Kevlon Anderson. Their best bowlers were Jayden Seales and Ramon Simmonds.

England U-19 are currently third in the tri-series standings with 1 win out of 2 games. Their last game was against the West Indies Under-19s and they won by 29 runs. England's best batsmen were Tom Clark and Dan Mousley. Their best bowlers were George Balderson and Kasey Aldridge.

