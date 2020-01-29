WI-U19 Vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies Under-19 will face New Zealand Under-19 in the Quarter-final 2 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2019/20. The match will be played at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 29 at 1:30 PM IST. Jesse Tashkoff will captain New Zealand Under 19s and Kelvon Anderson will lead West Indies Under 19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

WI-U19 vs NZ-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

New Zealand U19:

Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Quinn Sunde(wicketkeeper), Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Simon Keene, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, and Hayden Dickson.

West Indies U19:

Kelvon Anderson(captain), Kimani Melius(wicketkeeper), Leonardo Julien, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Matthew Forde, and Daniel Beckford.

WI-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Leonardo Julian

Batsmen: Kimani Melius, Kelvon Anderson, Rhys Mariu (vice-captain), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

All-Rounders: Nyeem Young (captain), Matthew Forde, Ollie White

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Kristian Clarke

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WI-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 prediction and form guide

The winning team of this match-up will qualify for the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

West Indies' last match was against Nigeria and they won the match by 246 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Matthew Patrick and Kimani Melius. Their best bowlers were Ashmead Nedd and Jayden Seales.

New Zealand's last match was against India and the Indians won by 44 runs. The best Kiwi batsmen in the game were Rhys Mariu and Fergus Lellman. Their best bowlers were Adithya Ashok and David Hancock.

New Zealand are the favourites to win this match.

