WI-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Predictions, Preview And Other Details

West Indies under-19 will play against Sri Lanka under-19 in the under-19 tri-series. The match will be played on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Let us look at the WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match preview, predictions and other details of the match,

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Preview

In the previous match between the two sides, Sri Lanka won by one wicket. West Indies scored 137 runs while Sri Lanka chased the score in 40.1 overs only. Sri Lanka have won all of their two matches, while West Indies have won just once. They've lost thrice. England had defeated West Indies in their previous match by five wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated England by 27 runs.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Date: December 14, 2019

Time: 6.30 pm (IST)

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Squads

West Indies U19 (Playing XI): Kimani Melius(c), Kirk McKenzie, Leonardo Julien(w), Mbeki Joseph, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Nipun Dananjaya(c), Kamil Mishara(w), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Kimani Melius

Vice-captain: Mbeki Joseph

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11

Wicket-keeper: Leonardo Julien

Batsmen: Kirk McKenzie, Mbeki Joseph, Kimani Melius, Nipun Dananjaya

All Rounders: Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashmead Nedd

Bowlers: Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Predictions

Sri Lanka are leading in the tournament and are likely to secure a win against West Indies.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.