WI-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies Under-19s will play against Sri Lanka Under-19s in their ongoing tri-series involving the England Under-19s as well. The match will be played at Antigua. Let us look at the WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match preview, predictions and other details of the match.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Preview

In the previous match between the two sides, Sri Lanka won by 130 runs, despite them scoring a meagre 234 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka have won three matches, while West Indies have won just once. The hosts have lost four games in the tournament. England are leading in the tournament, followed by Sri Lanka.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Time: 6.30 PM (IST)

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Nipun Dananjaya scored 91 runs in the previous match against West Indies, while Kavindu Nadeeshan bagged 4 wickets. Mathew Ford was decent with the ball for the West Indies. He took 4 wickets while conceding 31 runs only.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Squads

West Indies U19 (Playing XI): Kimani Melius(c), Kirk McKenzie, Leonardo Julien(w), Mbeki Joseph, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Nipun Dananjaya(c), Kamil Mishara(w), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Kimani Melius

Vice-captain: Mbeki Joseph

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11

Wicket-keeper: Leonardo Julien

Batsmen: Kirk McKenzie, Mbeki Joseph, Kimani Melius, Nipun Dananjaya

All Rounders: Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashmead Nedd

Bowlers: Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ashen Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are likely to secure a win against the West Indies.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.