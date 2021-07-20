WI Vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

West Indies will take on Australia in the first one day international (ODI) of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:00 AM IST on July 21. Here is a look at the WI vs AUS dream11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team for the much-awaited encounter.

WI vs AUS preview

West Indies arrive into the three-match ODI series against Australia on the back of a dominating 4-1 T20I series victory against them. Alex Carey will lead Australia in the ODI series after full-time skipper Aaron Finch has been sidelined due to a knee injury. Carey is set to become the 26th Australian captain in the ODI format.

Waiting & ready for the 1st CG Insurance ODI.💪🏾

⏰ 2:30 P.M. AST/ 1:30 P.M. Jamaica

🏟️ Kensington Oval#WIvAUS | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/xitI7dScIT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 19, 2021

Since 2000, the two sides have squared off against each other on 48 occasions in ODIs, with Australia leading the head-to-head record with 37 wins (3D, 8L). However, West Indies will arrive into this series exuding with confidence after playing some excellent cricket against Sri Lanka earlier this year. While the Men in Maroon won all three games while chasing the target, the coach of West Indies, Phil Simmons, is confident that they can achieve success even while batting first. Moreover, the recent T20I series victory was West Indies' first bilateral success against Australia in any format since 1995 when they won an ODI series.

Predicted WI vs AUS playing XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia: Matt Wade (wk), Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff

WI vs AUS dream team

Wicketkeeper(s): Shai Hope, Matt Wade

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Moises Henriques

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Sheldon Cottrell, Mitchell Starc

WI vs AUS dream11 prediction

According to our WI vs AUS dream11 prediction, Australia should win this contest.

Disclaimer: The WI vs AUS dream team and WI vs AUS playing XI is made based on our own analysis. The WI vs AUS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.