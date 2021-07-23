WI Vs AUS 2nd ODI Cancelled After Toss Due To COVID-19 Case, Players To Take RT-PCR Test

West Indies hopes of levelling the ODI series against Australia was put on hold after the news about West Indies vs Australia match being canceled was made official by West Indies Cricket Board due to a COVID-19 case in the Windies camp. This is the first instance of the COVID-19 case in the ongoing WI vs Aus series. According to the statement released by the West Indies cricket board, a decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI: Who is the West Indies player to have tested positive?

If you are wondering as to who is West Indies player tested positive, reports revealed that it is a non-playing member of the home team who has been tested positive for COVID-19. The confirmation regarding the same came only minutes before the first ball was to be bowled at the Kensington Oval. The Players, support staff, and match officials involved in the WI vs Aus 2nd ODI were given the news shortly after the toss had been completed.

Cricket West Indies issued a statement confirming that a member of their support staff had returned the positive test. It further read: "The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned."

WI vs Aus news: Will the final ODI match take place

The case of COVID-19 in the ongoing series is a major blow not only for the teams but also for Australian pacer Riley Meredith, who was set to make his ODI debut. The pacer was handed his ODI cap by regular skipper Aaron Finch only minutes before news of the positive case came out. Australia are scheduled to play the Windies in a third ODI on Saturday, but the positive case has put a major doubt over the final ODI taking place.

