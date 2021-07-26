WI Vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11, Team News, Preview

As Australia (Aus) vs West Indies (WI), 3-match ODI series is leveled at 1-1 with the hosts defeating the 'Kangaroos' in the second ODI, the final is set to take place on July 26. Australia's stand-in captain Alex Carey will look to seal the series, on the other hand, Caribbean skipper Kieron Pollard will look to end the series on a high. Now, the ODI series is leveled on 1-1, the WI vs Aus 3rd ODI is expected to be a thriller of a game.

WI vs AUS preview

Having won the T20 series by 4-1, West Indies will look to seal the deal on Monday when Kieron Pollard & Co. will walk out at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, to take on Australia. In the 2nd ODI, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran made half-centuries in a 93-run sixth-wicket partnership which steered the West Indies to a four-wicket win over Australia in the re-scheduled second one-day cricket international Saturday, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

Holder was out for 52 when the West Indies were just 23 runs from victory and Pooran went on to make an unbeaten 59 and guide them to victory with 72 balls remaining. Alzarri Joseph, who hit a boundary for the winning runs, was 5 not out.

Pooran was dropped on 26 by Moises Henriques and 49 by Matthew Wade as fielding lapses by Australia helped the West Indies to an important win. Australia won the first match of the series by 133 runs and the third match will be played on Monday.

Now, ahead of the series decider, here is the vs AUS dream11 prediction, WI vs AUS Fantasy Team tips, WI vs AUS dream team, and WI vs AUS playing XI (probable)-

Predicted WI vs AUS playing XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, and Akeal Hosein

Australia: Matt Wade (wk), Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Jason Behrendorff

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Alex Carey, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis (VC), Josh Philippe

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Jason Holder

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS dream11 prediction

According to our WI vs AUS dream11 prediction, West Indies should win this contest.

