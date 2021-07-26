WI Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies Vs Australia Live

West Indies will lock horns with Australia in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin live at 12:00 AM IST on July 27. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with both teams looking to win the final ODI and clinch the series as a result. Here is a look at where to watch WI vs AUS live in India and the West Indies vs Australia live streaming details.

WI vs AUS preview

After Australia won the first ODI by a commanding 133 runs, West Indies fought back in the second ODI to level the series. Kieron Pollard's side chased down the target of 188 runs in just 38 overs. Nicolas Pooran was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding score of 59 runs in 75 deliveries.

What a performance! Our boys were excellent in all facets of the game and recorded a big 133-run victory in the first ODI against the West Indies.



Game two is on Friday #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/AzMo02OuUX — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 21, 2021

Where to watch WI vs AUS live in India?

Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the West Indies vs Australia ODI in India. However, there is good news for those wondering how to watch WI vs AUS in India as FanCode will provide the official live streaming of the match. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match. Meanwhile, fans can also keep a track of the live updates of the match on the official social media handles of ICC, Cricket West Indies and Cricket Australia.

WI vs AUS pitch report

According to the WI vs AUS pitch report, a decent batting wicket is expected at the Kensington Oval. The fast bowlers could get some swing early on with the spinners likely to play a significant role in the middle overs. Both teams can be expected to win the toss and bat first with a score of 250+ expected to be a decent score at the venue.

WI vs AUS predicted playing XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Riley Meredith