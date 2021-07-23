WI Vs Aus: Decision On Postponed Second ODI To Be Taken In Coming Days, States CWI CEO

After the second one-day international (ODI) was postponed on July 23, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, Johnny Grave, has said in a statement that the schedule for the second ODI will be announced on Friday, July 23. The match was postponed owing to a person testing positive for COVID-19 in the West Indies camp. It was confirmed that the person was a non-playing member, the West Indies Cricket Board confirmed.

A quote by Johnny Grave on cricket.com.au read, "This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the (positive COVID-19 test) result was known and confirmed by (Barbados) Ministry of Health officials."

"Everyone will be retested later today. In the meantime, everyone will remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed. We'll make a further decision on when the match can be replayed at a later date once all the test results are back in by hopefully tomorrow morning," he added.

So far Barbados has reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus over the past three days and a total of 173 people are in isolation.

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI

Earlier on Tuesday, Mitchell Starc took five wickets as he and Josh Hazlewood took down the team of West Indies in the first ODI to hand Australia the series lead 1-0.

Alex Carey was the stand-in captain as Aaron Finch was given rest owing to a knee injury. Carey did well to stabilise the Aussie innings with the help of Ashton Turner as they both put up a 104 run partnership in a fifth-wicket stand.

Hayden Walsh Jr did extremely well by finishing off with five wickets in the last five overs to restrict the Australians to 252.

However, the target of 252 quickly started to look unassailable as Starc and Hazlewood, with the help of the new ball, forced the West Indies to collapse at 27 for 6. Pollard looked stable as he hit a 41 ball fifty, but Starc was brought in to bring down the towering batsmen and eventually handed the Australians a 133 run win.

(Image Credits: @CricketAus - Twitter)