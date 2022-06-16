West Indies and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the first Test of their two-match series, starting June 16. Shakib Al Hasan has been named the captain of the Bangladesh team, while Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies side in the bilateral contest. The last time Bangladesh played a Test match in Antigua, it did not go well for them as they lost by an innings and 219 runs. Bangladesh will look to win the Test series in West Indies this time around despite missing some of their key players, including the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam. Here’s a look at the WI vs BAN Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, predicted playing XIs, and more interesting details about the match.

Where is WI vs BAN 1st Test taking place?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test is taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will WI vs BAN 1st Test start?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Where can we watch live streaming and live telecast of WI vs BAN 1st Test?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test can be watched on Fancode app in India while the match will be telecated on SportsMax in the Caribbean. WI vs BAN will be live streamed on Ban Tech channel in Bangladesh. There is no television broadcast for the series in India. Fans in UK can watch the series on BT Sports.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Kraigg Brathwaite (vc)

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Ebadot Hossain

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (c), Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Najmul Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Jayden Seales

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Devon Thomas, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Fantasy tips

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most selected players across various fantasy platforms and is expected to do well in the two-match Test series.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who has played 77 matches and has scored 4743 runs, is another player to watch out for during the two-match Test series.

Kyle Mayers, Litton Das, Alzarri Joseph, and Ebadot Hossain are some of the other players to keep an eye on during the two-match contest as they are expected to perform well for their respective sides.

Image: BCCI/AP