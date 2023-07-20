WI Vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Will Picking These Player In Fantasy XI Make You Rich?

The second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies is set to begin on Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already secured victory in the first Test, leading the contest 1-0. Their win in the 1st Test was dominant, defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. This upcoming match will mark the 99th red-ball game between the two sides since they began playing bilaterals in 1948.

3 things you need to know

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a match-winning show

West Indies have not won a single Test match against India since 2002

WI vs IND Dream11: Fantasy tips for IND vs WI 2nd Test match

Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze

All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj

Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Alick Athanaze

All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies' Predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Pitch report

The Queen’s Park Oval pitch is known for being batting-friendly and is anticipated to favor the batsmen once more in this match. As the game progresses, the pacers could find some assistance, particularly in the latter part of the match, while the spinners will play a crucial role during the middle overs, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 12 wickets in the previous Test.

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head

India and West Indies have played a total of 99 Test matches against each other since 1948. Interestingly, West Indies are ahead when it comes to overall head-to-head record with 30 wins to their name. India have won 23 games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on July 20. The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports, while the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode. Fans can also watch the streaming for free on JioCinema app.

