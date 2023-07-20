WI Vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Will Picking These Player In Fantasy XI Make You Rich?

Quick links:
Team India during the 1st Test (Image: AP)
The second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies is set to begin on Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already secured victory in the first Test, leading the contest 1-0. Their win in the 1st Test was dominant, defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. This upcoming match will mark the 99th red-ball game between the two sides since they began playing bilaterals in 1948.
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze
All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall
Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Alick Athanaze
All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc)
Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat
India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar
West Indies' Predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
The Queen’s Park Oval pitch is known for being batting-friendly and is anticipated to favor the batsmen once more in this match. As the game progresses, the pacers could find some assistance, particularly in the latter part of the match, while the spinners will play a crucial role during the middle overs, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 12 wickets in the previous Test.
India and West Indies have played a total of 99 Test matches against each other since 1948. Interestingly, West Indies are ahead when it comes to overall head-to-head record with 30 wins to their name. India have won 23 games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.
This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on July 20. The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports, while the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode. Fans can also watch the streaming for free on JioCinema app.
