WI Vs IND: Nicholas Pooran Points Out Biggest Challenge For WI Ahead Of 1st ODI Vs India

The Indian cricket team is all set to face West Indies in a three-match away ODI series, which went underway with the 1st ODI on Friday, at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium. The Men In Blue head into the series on the back of a 2-1 win against England in the three-match ODI series, whereas the Caribbean side, comes on the back of a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh in their last 50-over assignment. Meanwhile, speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran revealed that the players are showing eagerness to turn their fortune around in the format.

At the same time, Pooran also revealed the biggest challenge for the home side in the upcoming ODI series. “As a group, we felt like in international cricket 9.30 [am] games, you can't control certain things. For us, I felt the biggest learning is believing that we can fight - doesn't matter the conditions,” Pooran said, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

'We need to hang in there as long as possible,' says Nicholas Pooran

The skipper went on to add that they need to quickly assess and understand that what is difficult for the team, must also be tough for the opposition. "We need to assess as players really quickly and understand that if it's difficult for us, it's difficult for the opposition as well. For us as a batting group, we need to hang in there as long as possible in tough conditions and tough times and believe that whatever we got is respectable and gives us a chance in the game. That's the most we can ask of ourselves,” Pooran added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sending a second-string ODI squad for India’s tour of West Indies 2022, which is being led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. Regular India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami are some of the players who have been left out. Having said that, the match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India's Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidhh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies' Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

India vs West Indies ODI series: Full Schedule

IND vs WI 1st ODI- On Friday, July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval

IND vs WI 2nd ODI- On Sunday, July 24 at the Queen’s Park Oval

IND vs WI 3rd ODI- On Wednesday, July 27 at the Queen’s Park Oval

(Image: bcci.tv)