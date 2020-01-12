WI Vs IRE Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies will square off against Ireland in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, January 12. The match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. It will commence at 7:00 PM (IST).

West Indies have already clinched the series as they won both the opening games. They won the first game comprehensively by 5 wickets. In the second game, while chasing 242, the Windies had a tough time as they just managed to get over the line with a wicket to spare.

Ireland have not been able to hold their nerves in crunch moments which has resulted in their downfall. But they still have their pride to play for and they would like to win the final game to end the series on a good note. For them to win, it's crucial for their experienced campaigners like Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien to fire. Post the ODI series, both the teams will compete in a three-match T20I series starting January 15. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

WI vs IRE Squads

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (Wicket-keeper), Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, James McCollum.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (Captain)

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling William Porterfield

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Andy McBrine

All-Rounders: Simi Singh, Kieron Pollard, Kevin O Brien

West Indies start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: WEST INDIES CRICKET AND IRELAND CRICKET TWITTER HANDLES