WI Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match Details, Top Picks, And Schedule

West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Warner Park, St Kitts. The game commences at 3:30 AM (IST).
The final sunset before the #MenInMaroon🌴 try to level the Sandals T20I Series v Ireland!— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 18, 2020
🏟: Warner Park Stadium
⏰: 6:00 PM Eastern Caribbean/5:00 PM Jamaica
📺: FlowSports#WIvIRE pic.twitter.com/LjQC3oNqim
West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game T20I series. West Indies would look to avenge their close defeat in the first T20I when the two teams face off in Warner Park. Ireland would be keen to add another win and complete an impressive series win.
Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien were in top form as Ireland posted 208 in their 20 overs in the first T20I. Pollard and Evin Lewis got going for West Indies, but couldn’t convert their starts to a big score. It is something that they would want to rectify. On the bowling front, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Sheldon Cottrell are good Dream11 picks.
