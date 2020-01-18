The Debate
WI Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match Details, Top Picks, And Schedule

Cricket News

WI vs IRE Dream11: West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, January 19. Here's our Dream11 prediction for the same.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
WI vs IRE Dream11

West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Warner Park, St Kitts. The game commences at 3:30 AM (IST).

Also Read: Kohli Talks About Rohit's Recurring Left Shoulder Injury & Availability For The Final ODI

WI vs IRE Dream11 Preview

West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game T20I series. West Indies would look to avenge their close defeat in the first T20I when the two teams face off in Warner Park. Ireland would be keen to add another win and complete an impressive series win.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV; Speaks To Rahul About His Match-winning Knock

 WI vs IRE Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Squads

  • WI: Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.
  • IRE:  Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin and Craig Young

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner To Take 100 Wickets

WI vs IRE Dream11 Picks

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien were in top form as Ireland posted 208 in their 20 overs in the first T20I. Pollard and Evin Lewis got going for West Indies, but couldn’t convert their starts to a big score. It is something that they would want to rectify. On the bowling front, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Sheldon Cottrell are good Dream11 picks.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis
  • Vice-Captain –Kevin O’Brien, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo
  • Shimron Hetmyer and Paul Stirling will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Nicholas Pooran
  • Batters – Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Evin Lewis
  • All-Rounders- Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford
  • Bowlers – Craig Young, Sheldon Cottrell, Joshua Little

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

  • West Indies are likely to beat Ireland.

Also Read: Kuldeep, Rahul Star In India's Series-levelling 36-run Win

Published:
