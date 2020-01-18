WI Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match Details, Top Picks, And Schedule

West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Warner Park, St Kitts. The game commences at 3:30 AM (IST).

Also Read: Kohli Talks About Rohit's Recurring Left Shoulder Injury & Availability For The Final ODI

WI vs IRE Dream11 Preview

The final sunset before the #MenInMaroon🌴 try to level the Sandals T20I Series v Ireland!

🏟: Warner Park Stadium

⏰: 6:00 PM Eastern Caribbean/5:00 PM Jamaica

📺: FlowSports#WIvIRE pic.twitter.com/LjQC3oNqim — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 18, 2020

West Indies take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game T20I series. West Indies would look to avenge their close defeat in the first T20I when the two teams face off in Warner Park. Ireland would be keen to add another win and complete an impressive series win.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV; Speaks To Rahul About His Match-winning Knock

WI vs IRE Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Squads

WI: Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams. IRE: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin and Craig Young

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner To Take 100 Wickets

WI vs IRE Dream11 Picks

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien were in top form as Ireland posted 208 in their 20 overs in the first T20I. Pollard and Evin Lewis got going for West Indies, but couldn’t convert their starts to a big score. It is something that they would want to rectify. On the bowling front, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Sheldon Cottrell are good Dream11 picks.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis

– Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis Vice-Captain –Kevin O’Brien, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo

–Kevin O’Brien, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Shimron Hetmyer and Paul Stirling will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

– Nicholas Pooran Batters – Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Evin Lewis

– Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Evin Lewis All-Rounders - Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford

- Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford Bowlers – Craig Young, Sheldon Cottrell, Joshua Little

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are likely to beat Ireland.

Also Read: Kuldeep, Rahul Star In India's Series-levelling 36-run Win