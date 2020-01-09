WI VS IRE Dream11 2nd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies take Ireland in the 2nd ODI match of 3-match series on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game commences at 10:30 PM (IST).

WI vs IRE 2nd ODI Match Preview

West Indies comprehensively defeated Ireland in the first ODI at the same venue on Tuesday. Ireland were bowled out for 180 in 46 overs, while the home side chased it down with more than 16 overs. Ireland would hope to better their performance to stay alive in the series.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Injury and Availability News

All players are available for both teams.

WI vs IRE Squads

WI: Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd. IRE: Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, James McCollum.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Top Picks

Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 99 in the first ODI and will look to continue his rich form. Hayden Walsh and Rosten Chase were amongst the wickets as well. Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran are also expected to be amongst the runs. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are critical to the revival of their fortunes. Lorcan Tucker had a good game and expect him to continue his excellent form as well.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Andrew Balbirnie

– Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Andrew Balbirnie Vice-Captain – Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran

– Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran Shai Hope and Paul Stirling will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lorcan Tucker, Shai Hope

– Lorcan Tucker, Shai Hope Batters – Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis

– Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis All-Rounders- Simi Singh, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase

Simi Singh, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase Bowlers – Boyd Rankin, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are likely to defeat Ireland.

