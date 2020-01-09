WI VS IRE Dream11 2nd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies take Ireland in the 2nd ODI match of 3-match series on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game commences at 10:30 PM (IST).
WI are excited to see what tomorrow's 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI brings!🔥 Get your tickets on https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J or at the gate!— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 8, 2020
🏟: Kensington Oval
⏰: 1:30 PM Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica
📺: FlowSports pic.twitter.com/kkG289xuFp
West Indies comprehensively defeated Ireland in the first ODI at the same venue on Tuesday. Ireland were bowled out for 180 in 46 overs, while the home side chased it down with more than 16 overs. Ireland would hope to better their performance to stay alive in the series.
Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 99 in the first ODI and will look to continue his rich form. Hayden Walsh and Rosten Chase were amongst the wickets as well. Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran are also expected to be amongst the runs. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are critical to the revival of their fortunes. Lorcan Tucker had a good game and expect him to continue his excellent form as well.
