WI Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: West Indies Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

New Zealand will face West Indies in the final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday night, in a bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The visiting team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after claiming a massive 90-run victory in the previous match on Saturday. While Glenn Philips contributed with a knock of 76 runs in 41 balls, Daryl Mitchell’s 48 off 20 and Devon Conway’s 42 off 34 took the Kiwi team’s total to 215/5 in the first innings.

Chasing the target, West Indies were restricted to 125/9 as Michael Braccewell and Mitchell Santner returned with individual three-wicket hauls. Obed McCoy took three wickets for West Indies in the 1st innings, while also contributing with the highest knock of 23* runs in 15 balls in the 2nd innings. West Indies will now look to win the final T20I, which begins at 12 a.m. IST on August 15, avoiding a clean sweep at home.

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series: Dream11 Prediction

Captain – Devon Conway

Vice-Captain – Obed McCoy

Keeper – Devon Conway (C)

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner (VC), Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies’ predicted playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand’s predicted playing XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series: Fantasy Tips

Glenn Philips is the leading run-scorer of the series with 93 runs in 2 matches. This includes his best effort of 76 runs in the 2nd T20I.

Devon Conway hit 42 runs in the last game and is the 2nd highest run score with 85 runs.

Nicholas Poran has scored only 16 runs in both games so far, but might correct his performance on Sunday.

Mitchell Santner is the highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name.

Odean Smith has notched up four wickets in the series so far.

West Indies vs New Zealand T20I series: Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson