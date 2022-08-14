WI Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: West Indies Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

Quick links:
Image: AP
New Zealand will face West Indies in the final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday night, in a bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The visiting team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after claiming a massive 90-run victory in the previous match on Saturday. While Glenn Philips contributed with a knock of 76 runs in 41 balls, Daryl Mitchell’s 48 off 20 and Devon Conway’s 42 off 34 took the Kiwi team’s total to 215/5 in the first innings.
Chasing the target, West Indies were restricted to 125/9 as Michael Braccewell and Mitchell Santner returned with individual three-wicket hauls. Obed McCoy took three wickets for West Indies in the 1st innings, while also contributing with the highest knock of 23* runs in 15 balls in the 2nd innings. West Indies will now look to win the final T20I, which begins at 12 a.m. IST on August 15, avoiding a clean sweep at home.
Captain – Devon Conway
Vice-Captain – Obed McCoy
Keeper – Devon Conway (C)
Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers
All-rounders – Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner (VC), Jimmy Neesham
Bowlers – Trent Boult, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy
West Indies’ predicted playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy
New Zealand’s predicted playing XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson