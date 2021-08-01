WI Vs Pak 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11, Team News

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third T20I of the four-match series on Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium. The West Indies vs Pakistan third T20I is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here is a look at the WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction, playing XI and dream team.

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I preview

Pakistan arrive into the third T20I against West Indies on the back of a 1-0 lead after the first T20I was washed out. In the second T20I, Babar Azam's side batted first and set Kieron Pollard's side a target of 158 runs. In response, West Indies only managed to score 150 runs in 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez was adjudged the man of the match because of his outstanding bowling performance of 1-6 in his four overs spell.

Despite Hafeez receiving the man of the match award, it was Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan who grabbed all the headlines. The Pakistani batsman registered a new T20I record for scoring the most runs by a batsman in a calendar year. Rizwan scored 46 runs off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20I to reach a stunning milestone of 752 runs in 2021. The Pakistani opener scored 752 runs in just 14 innings at a jaw-dropping average of 94 to surpass Ireland's Paul Stirling, who scored 748 runs in 20 innings in 2019.

WI vs PAK playing XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Qadir

WI vs PAK dream team

Wicketkeeper(s): Mohammad Rizwan, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Babar Azam (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder (VC)

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hayden Walsh

WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction

According to our WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction, West Indies should win the contest.

Disclaimer: The WI vs PAK dream team and WI vs PAK playing XI is made based on our own analysis. The WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.