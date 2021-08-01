WI Vs PAK 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies Vs Pakistan Match

The West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs PAK) third T20 match will go underway on Sunday with Babar Azam & Co. eyeing to seal the series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. After West Indies vs Pakistan first T20 was washed out, Babar Azam & Co. defeated the T20 World Champions in the second T20 by a narrow margin of 7 runs. After the WI vs PAK four-match T20 series conclude, the Caribbean will lock horns with the 'Men In Green' in the two-match Test series.

West Indies vs Pakistan match preview

The visitors (Pakistan) defeated the hosts (West Indies) in the 2nd T20 and took a 1-0 series lead by a small margin of 7 runs in the second game. Mohammad Rizwan's 46 off 36 balls on Saturday was instrumental in Pakistan's 7-run victory. Rizwan's innings featured two boundaries and two maximums as he cruised to 46 runs at a strike rate of 127.77. Apart from Rizwan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also helped Pakistan's cause as he scored yet another magnificent half-century.

Babar Azam scored 51 off 40 balls before being dismissed by Jason Holder. Batting on top of the order, Sharjeel contributed 20 off 16 balls, while Fakhar Zaman scored 15 off 11 balls to take Pakistan to 157/8 in 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Andre Fletcher for a duck. Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle were looking good before the latter was dismissed by Hasan Ali for 16 runs. Shimron Hetmyer scored 17 runs before Mohammad Wasim picked his wicket in the 12th over. Lewis went back to the pavilion for 35 runs as he was declared retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran tried to finish the game on his own but remained unbeaten at 62 off 33 as West Indies lost by 7 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing stint with the ball. Hafeez bowled an economical spell of 4 overs, including 1 maiden and 1 wicket.

Now, with the 'Men In Green' eyeing to seal the T20 series, fans are excited to watch the encounter between the two elite T20 teams. Therefore for those who are still wondering where to watch the WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Live Streaming in India, UK and other countries, below is the answer you are looking for-

Where To Watch WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Live Streaming In India?

The Indian fans will have to rely on FanCode mobile app to catch all the action from the third T20I between West Indies & Pakistan as this match will not be telecast on any sports channel in the country. The WI vs Pak 3rd T20 will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST

Where To Watch WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Live Streaming In US and UK?

The WI vs Pak series is likely to be telecast on BT Sport in the UK, who has the rights to broadcast all matches in the Caribbean. In the United States, the T20I and Test series will be telecast on ESPN+.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)