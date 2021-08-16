WI Vs Pak Test 1: Mohammad Rizwan Pulls Off Incredible Catch, But Fails To Secure Win

Chasing a target of 168 on the fourth day of the first test at Jamaica, West Indies defeated Pakistan in a nail-biting finish. Pakistan’s keeper Mohammad Rizwan pulled off an incredible catch while running towards the boundary to dismiss No. 10 batsman Jomel Warrican for six runs. He took a blinder after Warrican attempted a hook shot off Hasan Ali’s short delivery in the 53rd over of the match, but managed only to get a massive top edge that flew towards the third man. However, West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach hit a resilient 30 runs to make West Indies cross the line with just one wicket remaining,

Watch the Mohammed Rizwan's Catch-

MO RIZWAN THAT IS INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZwapHK6Zoo — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) August 15, 2021

In the first test of the two-match series, Pakistan had many chances to win but crumbled under the dominant West Indies side. Playing at home, West Indies looked like they had been pushed back in the game towards the death, but they refused to let go and made their team get their first points in the second leg of the ICC World Test Championship. On day 4 of the match, batting started to cripple for West Indies after Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers were dismissed in quick successions. Jason Holder got out by Hasan Ali after the dismissal of last recognized batsman Joshua Da Silva. With 26 runs to win, West Indies started to slowly move the scoreboard which in turn made the entire pressure shift on the Pakistanis. Kemar Roach and teenage Seales kept their calm till the end and won the match by one wicket.

Kemar Roach in a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo after the match said his plan was to stay positive and take on every ball that is being delivered to him. Speaking on his match-winning knock, he said, “I have never been in a situation like that before, batting with the tail. I am part of the tail, so for me, it was to go out there and believe. That was the biggest thing -- to believe and stay positive -- and it worked, and I give thanks. The plan was to just stay positive. That's me. I was just trying to take on every ball as it came. This is by far the most important innings so far. I was just trying to pick the gaps and run hard. My advice to Jayden was just to protect the stumps. The biggest threat is the straight ball. He did it very well. He is a star for the future. His five wickets today speak wonders about our cricket. All the best to him, and I wish him a great career”.

(Image Source: @btsportcricket- Twitter)