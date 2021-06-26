WI Vs SA 1st T20I Dream11: Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

West Indies will take on South Africa in the first of the five-match T20I series on Saturday, June 26 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The WI vs SA live streaming will commence at 11:30 PM (IST) and 2:00 PM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at WI vs SA Dream11 prediction, WI vs SA Dream11 team, WI vs SA scorecard and WI vs SA best team.

WI vs SA match preview

After battling it out in a two-match Test series, the two cricketing nations will square off in five T20Is. The upcoming fixtures become of utmost importance for West Indies and South Africa as they look to get into the groove of the shortest format ahead of the impending World T20. The visitors South Africa completely outplayed West Indies in the two red-ball matches. The hosts have a significant opportunity of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the white-ball games.

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. The WI vs SA scorecard will also be available on FanCode.

WI vs SA weather forecast

As for the weather, the conditions do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the game, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the live-action in the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the match.

WI vs SA pitch report

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium will favour the batsmen. The venue has hosted only a single T20I fixture so far, in which both Ireland and West Indies crossed the 200-run mark. The captain winning the toss could look to chase on the pitch, considering the batting-friendly conditions.

WI vs SA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N Pooran, Q Kock (C)

Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, L Simmons, R Der-Dussen

All-rounders: A Russell (VC), K Pollard

Bowlers: D Bravo, K Rabada, L Nigidi

WI vs SA Dream11 prediction

As per our WI vs SA prediction, WI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WI vs SA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SA Dream11 team and WI vs SA prediction does not guarantee positive results.

