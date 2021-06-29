WI Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, 3rd T20I Preview

West Indies will take on South Africa in the third of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday, June 27 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The WI vs SA live streaming will commence at 11:30 PM (IST) and 2:00 PM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at WI vs SA Dream11 prediction, WI vs SA Dream11 team, WI vs SA scorecard and WI vs SA best team.

WI vs SA match preview

The series is currently evenly poised with both West Indies and South Africa claiming a win each in the shortest format. While South Africa emerged to be the more dominant team during the red-ball fixtures, West Indies made a thumping comeback by pocketing the T20I series opener comprehensively by 8 wickets. However. the visitors South Africa redeemed themselves by beating the hosts by 16 runs in the subsequent fixture.

Reeza Hendricks and Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat to help their side post a decent total of 166 on the surface. Obed McCoy was the pick of the West Indian bowlers as he claimed three crucial wickets in the contest. Despite having a star-studded batting line-up, the West Indies failed to chase down the total in the fixture.

Kagiso Rabada dismissed three batters to dent Kieron Pollard and co.'s chances of crossing the line. After two blockbuster encounters, the upcoming game also promises to be a thrilling affair. As per our WI vs SA prediction, West Indies will win the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20.

WI vs SA weather forecast

As for the weather, the conditions do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the game, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the match.

WI vs SA pitch report

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium will favour the batsmen. The batsmen from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface. The venue has hosted three T20I matches so far, in which the average score batting first is 178. The captain winning the toss could look to chase on the pitch, considering the batting-friendly conditions.

WI vs SA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Fletcher, Q Kock (C)

Batsmen: E Lewis (VC), R Hendricks, T Bavumaa, R Der-Dussen, C Gayle

All-rounders: F Allen

Bowlers: K Rabada, O Mccoy, D Bravo

WI vs SA Dream11 prediction

As per our WI vs SA prediction, WI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WI vs SA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SA Dream11 team and WI vs SA prediction does not guarantee positive results.

