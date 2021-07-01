WI Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, 4th T20I Preview

West Indies will take on South Africa in the 4th T20 match of South Africa’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Grenada National Cricket Stadium on July 1, 2021. Here is our WI vs SA Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 1 RUN



Kagiso Rabada defended 15 runs in the final over to hand the #Proteas a 2-1 lead in the series, while Tabraiz Shamsi continued his great form with the ball, returning figures of 2/13 in his 4 overs.#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/37bGW4XbFX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 29, 2021

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I: WI vs SA preview

Having not played much cricket in the past two years, the South Africa Men seem to have turned the tides around after their disheartening losses to Pakistan earlier in the year. Coming into this game, the Proteas lost their last Test series 0-2, and both, T20I and ODI series 1-2 to Pakistan. However, their run in the Caribbean has been a brilliant one so far, with a 2-0 Test series win and a current standing of 2-1 in their T20I series against the Windies. After a period of unsettlement, the side will be very pleased with their form before they take on Ireland later this year.

While the visitors look to finish off the series with a win in this game, the hosts will hope to level the series and I've themselves a chance to win. Both sides will also be keen to get into form ahead of the T20 World Cup starting later in the year. The WI vs SA scorecard from their last game saw Quinton de Kock put up 72 for the hosts while Dwayne Bravo and Obed McCoy took 7 wickets between themselves. A lacklustre batting performance and some stellar bowling saw South Africa win by just 1 run.

WI vs SA: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 172 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 83% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

WI vs SA Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, and Fidel Edwards

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

WI vs SA best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Vice-Captain – Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen

Tabraiz Shamsi and Quinton de Kock will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

WI vs SA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Lendl Simmons

All-Rounders – Andre Russell, George Linde

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction

According to our WI vs SA Dream11 prediction, the West Indies are likely to edge past South Africa and win this match.

Note: The WI vs SA player record and as a result, the WI vs SA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SA Dream11 team and WI vs SA prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CSA Twitter