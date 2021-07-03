West Indies will take on South Africa in the final round of the T20I at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The match is set to begin on July 3 at 11.30 pm. Here is our WI vs SA Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips 5th T20I Match Preview

The fifth T20I will be the final round for WI and SA to settle their scores. With the stunning win in the previous match, WI seems to be a lot more confident. With skipper Kieron Pollard striking form in scoring runs, the host is also acing in the bowling attack, cementing their chance to secure a series-clinching victory. However, to seal a big win, West Indies needs a firing middle order to get past the South Africans.

After four matches, the fifth match of the T20I series is at level 2–2, and we are in for an exciting finish to the series. The Pollard-led team registered their big win in the 4th match by 21 runs. Apart from scoring a quick run the WI also skipper scored a quick 51 runs out of 25 balls including metric sixes, which proved to be a game-changing moment, and even bagged a wicket allowing only 24 runs in a four-over quota.

On the other hand, the South African team has been on an evidently impressive ride in the ongoing T20I series. With a massive bowling attack and Quinton de Kock striking form with the bat. This final-round match is going to be a thrilling decider as both the teams look equally matched on paper.

WI vs SA Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

WI vs SA best team: Captain, Vice-Caption Selection



Caption: Quinton De Kock, Andre Russell

Vice Captian: Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis



WI vs SA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock (c), Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Reeza Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Andre Russell, George Linde, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Obed McCoy

WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction

According to WI vs SA predictions, the West Indies team is expected to win this match as well as the series.