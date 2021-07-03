WI Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Details Of The 5th T20

South Africa and West Indies will go head to head in the 5th and final T20 match. It is scheduled on July 3. Both the teams have managed to win two matches and kept the series alive. Knowing that it is the decider, both West Indies and South Africa will have to give their best to win the close contested series. The last T20 between the two saw the Windies beat the South African team by 21 runs thanks to captain Kerion Pollard's impressive 51 runs. The Proteas will definitely enter with a different mindset.

Both the batting and bowling lineup of West Indies looks impressive. However, they will need to get their middle order in check if they want to beat South Africa and win the series. On the other side, South Africans are going fairly well, they have been a great competition to West Indies, but they have the problem of the unstable batting order with only Quinton de Kock being consistent in the tour.

Both the team looks evenly matched with top tier, T20 cricketers. The match will certainly have high stakes.

Pitch Report

Pitch is expected to be on the bowling side with the batsmen having to struggle for runs. This might turn out to be a spinner's game that will play a crucial part in middle overs. Both the teams should look to chase after winning the toss with approx 160-170 being the total.

WI vs SA Playing XI

This is the squad of both the teams which we might see on the field.

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Evin Lewis

Vice Captain: Andre Russel

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Others: Kieron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Prediction

As per our WI vs SA prediction, it's really difficult to pick a side. Both the teams are on the same level. Both have two wins in the series and both have a batting order situation. However, if West Indies manages to fix its middle order then they have a good chance of winning. They also have a home advantage.

Image: @windiescricket / Twitter