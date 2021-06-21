WI Vs SA: Jason Holder Plucks A One-handed Stunner To Dismiss Keshav Maharaj; WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder showcased a brilliant piece of athleticism during the second and final Test against South Africa at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Sunday to get rid of Keshav Maharaj as the Proteas second innings was wrapped up for a small total on the board.

The incident took place in the 27th over that was bowled by pacer Jayden Seales. On the second delivery, Seales bowled a fuller delivery as Keshav Maharaj went for a drive. It took a big outside edge off his bat and at one moment it appeared as if the ball would clear the slip fielders. However, Jason Holder showed a great presence of mind with a full-length dive to his right as he completed a one-handed stunner and once he was on his feet, the tall cricketer celebrated like there's no tomorrow.

"Excellent catch! There he is again. You can't stop this man. Full-length to his right. He is a big man, but a safe pair of hands. Comes up with another catch, South Africa lose their seventh", said a commentator on air.

That is extraordinary. Absolutely extraordinary. He's got to go down a long long way. Unbelievable catch! Magnificent stuff. Full stretched, my goodness! That is just magnificent Jason Holder. It's his third catch and that is an absolute blinder", his co-commentator added.

Jason Holder, that is outrageous. 😱🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/np8gcAkDP5 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) June 20, 2021

Coming back to the Test match, even though South Africa were bundled out for a paltry 174, the 'Rainbow Nation' has set a stiff target of 324 for the Caribbean team to win this contest and tie the two-match Test series. In fact, the Proteas enjoy a 1-0 lead after having drawn first blood in the series-opener.

Meanwhile, the West Indies in their second innings are currently at 15/0 with both openers i.e. skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell going strong at 5 & 9 respectively.