WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Match Preview And More Details

West Indies will go up against Sri Lanka in the last Test match of the Sri Lanka Men’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on March 4, 2021. Here is our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

WATCH: Mickey Arthur previews the Windies tour | Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021

🎥 https://t.co/zoIspboYAf #SLvWI — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 2, 2021

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After a jam-packed year saw them take on England, New Zealand and Bangladesh, the West Indies will finally return home to play a bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will come into the series with little experience, having played just 4 Tests in the run up to the tournament. They will also hope to forget the fact that their last series against West Indies ended in a 2-0 T20I series win for the Windies. The current series will include 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches which will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championships.

The defending champions at this year's ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies have called up veterans Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards to the squad to cover for the absence of senior members like Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Oshane Thomas. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be missing skipper Dashun Shanaka, who has been replaced by Angelo Mathews for this series. The 2014 T20 WC champions have also called back senior members Dinesh Chandimal and Akila Dananjaya to the side in anticipation of the event.

WI vs SL playing 11 prediction

West Indies - Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph.

Sri Lanka - Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

WI vs SL Key Players

West Indies - Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard

Sri Lanka - Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal

WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (C)

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Fidel Edwards, Akila Dananjaya, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs SL match prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, West Indies will win this match.

Note: The WI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

