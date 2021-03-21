WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st Test Match Preview And More Details

West Indies and Sri Lanka will meet in the opening Test of their two-match series on Sunday, March 21 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua . The WI vs SL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL squads and WI vs SL Dream11 team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Preview

After battling it out in six white-ball matches, the two cricketing nations will collide in the longer format. West Indies will be high on confidence after clinching the ODI and the T20I series against the visitors. Sri Lanka have managed to score only a single win in their tour so far, and they have a chance of redeeming themselves by putting up a strong show in the two red-ball matches. West Indies registered a spectacular Test series win in Bangladesh despite several big names missing from their line-up for the tour, whereas Sri Lanka faced an embarrassing loss at the hands of England in two home Test matches.

WI vs SL live: West Indies vs Sri Lanka squads

WI: Roston Chase (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya.

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from WI vs SL playing 11

K Braithwaite

J Holder

W Hasaranga

D Karunaratne

WI vs SL match prediction: WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: D Chandimal

Batters: Darren Bravo, D Karunaratne (VC), J Blackwood, K Braithwaite, L Thirimanne

All-rounders: J Holder (C), W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Joseph, L Embuldeniya, R Cornwall

WI vs SL live: WI vs SL Dream11 prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, West Indies are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Source: West Indies Cricket Twitter