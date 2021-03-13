WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Match Preview

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI match of the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Sunday, March 13, from the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds, Antigua and Barbuda. Here is our WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks.

WI vs SL Dream11 prediction

West Indies have already won the 3-match ODI series and will look to win the last ODI as well. Kieron Pollard's men have utilised the home conditions to the fullest and have not given Sri Lanka a chance in the first two matches. Openers Shai Hope and Evan Lewis have been in outstanding form in the series with the latter scoring a century in his last match.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have had a disappointing tour to the West Indies as not only have they now lost the ODI series but they also lost the T20 series before. The only man in form for The Lankans has been Danushka Gunathilaka, who has batted well in both games. In the first ODI Gunathilaka scored 55 runs off 61 balls while in the second ODI he scored 96 runs off 96 balls. With the series already done and dusted, Sri Lanka will hope to put up their best performance in the last ODI as they now play for pride.

WI vs SL playing 11

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

WI vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper(s): Shai Hope, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Jason Mohammed

Allrounder(s): Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

WI vs SL top picks

Captain: Shai Hope or Evin Lewis

Vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

WI vs SL match prediction

According to our WI vs SL match prediction, West Indies will win this match.

Note: The WI vs SL Dream11 prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WI vs SL Dream11 team and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.